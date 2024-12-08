DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Expands into Europe and Mexico

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE has just expanded into France, Italy, and Germany. The service is also scheduled to launch in Brazil and Mexico on December 16. In each of these territories, comic book fans will have access to more than 30,000 with an Ultra subscription of their favourite English-language DC titles, plus the recently announced DC GO! collection of original webcomics, available to read in a vertical scroll format, along with select iconic DC series like Batman: Hush, plus classic issues of MAD Magazine, reformatted to take advantage of this new feature.

What is DC UNIVERSE INFINITE? It is an online subscription service that can be used with their official apps for Android and iOS. It has an expanded collection of 32,000+ (Ultra), 27,000+ (Annual & Monthly) DC titles including select graphic novels, Black Label! Enjoy an extensive library of Vertigo, Milestone Media, MAD Magazine, DC Manga and DC Collected Editions. They have content such as Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman—series whose physical counterparts have gone back to press multiple times—and many more.

Fans who sign up for the ULTRA tier subscription on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE during the first 30 days of each country’s launch can subscribe at an introductory 15% discount. Anyone who subscribes at the introductory pricing can renew at the same discounted price for as long as they maintain their paid subscription. Starting January 20, 2025, ULTRA subscriptions will be available at the standard cost per country. Visit this page for pricing details of all subscription tiers for all territories.

