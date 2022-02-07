Digital Manga Service Azuki Coming in June

In an effort to share new and exciting manga outside of Japan, Kirakira Media Inc. has just announced it will be offering a new digital manga service on Azuki starting on June 28th.

This service will offer manga in English (outside of Japan) to the rest of the world; on Andriod, web browsers, as well as, on iOS. In addition to their already vast library, this service will also offer users simulpub manga chapters within days of being published in Japan.

This is Azuki’s first partnership with Kodansha USA, and it is an exciting opportunity for manga readers, as this partnership will also offer titles from Kodansha publisher’s large catalog of manga.

Access to chapters will be available for free (with ads). For US$4.99 a month, customers will able to subscribe and gain access to ad-free manga. As well, for registered users, comment threads will be available, allowing for user discussion.

Some of the titles being offered are; APOSIMZ, Are You Lost?, Battle Angel Alita, FukuFuku: Kitten Tales, and Interviews with Monster Girls

For the full list of titles please check out Azuki.co