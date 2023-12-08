DSTLRY Launches Digital Comics Reader

DSTLRY, an independent American comic book publisher incepted in May 2023, is launching a digital comics reader with the launch title The Devil’s Cut, which is DSTLRY’s first print title.

At present, the reader is in beta v0.1, but the company promises to expand it towards a full mobile experience and marketplace to debut in 2024. The digital comic reader is only for desktops for now.

DSTLRY co-founders David Steinberger and Chip Mosher said in a joint statement:

“The DSTLRY Digital Reader beta v0.1—which we affectionately named White Dog—embodies the raw potential of whiskey’s initial un-aged distillate, a.k.a. White Dog—pure and powerful, hinting at a journey that will lead to a unique experience marked by new notes, delicious innovation, and path-finding mistakes. We hope customers enjoy the beta, and we look forward to improving it and adding a robust mobile and marketplace experience in 2024.”

The digital marketplace plan is part of the initial DSTLRY launch, as stated by the co-founders in April 2023. It will be available directly from the publisher for one week only – Wednesday through Tuesday. In addition, general digital releases will launch with DSTLRY’s print collections. Not much details about the upcoming digital releases have been revealed, but earlier discussions suggest that it will come with “drops” of digital collectibles.

The co-founders continued their statement and said:

“While we’re still crafting the perfect mix of features and innovation, our Founding Creators and friends are already brewing exceptional top-shelf stories that we can’t deny digital readers any longer. We look forward to refining the experience and gathering feedback from digital comic fans in the run-up to the launch of a robust mobile and digital marketplace experience in early 2024. Oh, and of course, there are surprise benefits to ownership.”

THE DEVIL’S CUT was released in July 2023 in print, and it’s an anthology of 11 stories. It sold well, with 50,0000 distributed to comic stores. DSTLRY will also launch digital series, including Gone #1 by Jock to debut on December 13th, and Somna #1 by Tula Lotay & Becky Cloonan on December 20th.