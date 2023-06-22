DSTLRY to Redefine the Way We Buy Online Comics?

Image credit: comicsbeat

Last year, when ComiXology Founder & CEO David Steinberger announced his resignation over a Twitter post, it came as a shocker for people. However, this year David Steinberger along with the former head of content of ComiXology, Chip Mosher, came up with a new venture called the DSTLRY. As per their official Twitter handle bio, DSTLRY describes themselves as “the next-generation comics publisher that redefines creator-owned comic books and collectibles.” While the platform has been quite favorable for the creators, the readers are also likely to benefit from the print and digital versions of comics offered by them.

Unique Business Approach

The whole aim of the DSTLRY is quite fascinating. Apparently, the platform wants to ensure equitable treatment for the writers/creators.

On their official website, DSTLRY has mentioned how readers can “buy, own and sell” the comics as they want. The readers can purchase the titles up to one week after its launch. After that, it will be available for re-selling at the DSTLRY marketplace at a cost set by the owner themselves.

This shows how the company has come up with a different business approach to bridge the gap between readers and creators. Furthermore, there will be no “NFT or crypto hustle.”

The company also assures readers of several premium and limited-edition comics and collectibles. Readers will be able to access eco-friendly digital comics so they can enjoy a seamless overall reading experience.

DSTLRY is likely to make its debut with The Devil’s Cut this August (August 30). As per their buying approach, the digital version of the comics will be available till September 6 for the buyers out there. After September 6, readers can trade their comics on DSTLRY’s original marketplace with others.

Do you like this new buying approach introduced by DSTLRY? What are your thoughts about it?

