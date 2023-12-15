Graphic Novels And Comics Are Becoming Popular in Canada

More and more Canadians are reading comics and graphic novels, according to BookNet Canada. Last year, these genres were featured as emerging trends in BookNet’s Book subjects on the move Tech Forum session. The sales of adult comics and graphic novels increased 61% in 2021, Young Adult Comics & Graphic Novels increased by 76%, and Juvenile Comics & Graphic Novels increased by 12% during the same period.

A 2022 Canadian Leisure & Reading Study, 20% of Canadians read comics, graphic novels, or manga in 2022, up from 18% 2021.

Rise in the popularity of Comics & Graphic Novels titles in the last five years.

Buying Non-Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels

Compared to 2022, the total sales of Non-Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels titles fell 23% in the first half of 2023.

Borrowing Non-Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels

In the first half of 2023, library loans and renewals of Non-Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels titles rose to 61% and 68% respectively compared to 2022.

The following graph shows, from January to June 2023, loans increased by 33% and renewals increased by 38%.

The Comics & Graphic Novels subcategories readers are loving

Non-Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga

Non-Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Superheroes

Non-Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Fantasy