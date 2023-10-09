Inklore To Bring Print Edition of Webtoons

Image credit: tappytoon

Penguin Random House’s “global comics” imprint Inklore is soon to bring webtoons from the Tappytoon platform to print, as two parent companies, Penguin Random House and Contents First, sign a strategic pact. Contents First is the creator of Tappytoon and a global leader in the digital comics world. The company specializes in IP development, production, distribution, and transmedia.

The first book to print is Bamwoo’s friends-to-lovers boys-love romance, Cherry Blossoms After Winter. It was announced as one of Inklore’s launch titles and is set to launch in Spring 2024. It’s a Boy’s Love (BL) title, which highlights the bond between two boyhood friends who eventually become lovers. You can expect more forthcoming titles.

Ernest Woo, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Contents First, says:

“As our first title for the Inklore imprint is BL and romance, we look forward to introducing more great titles and genres that Tappytoon readers love.”

For this ground-breaking partnership, Inklore aims to connect international creators and storytellers with an excited global audience. This goal of the pop-comic imprint aligns with Contents First’s commitment to rich and innovative storytelling across every format.

Tappytoon is known for the best-selling manhwa, Solo Leveling, and the niche favorite Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke’s Mansion, Seven Seas and Ablaze. The platform currently has about 400 romance titles with 8 million users in 240 countries. Vertical-scroll style romance genre webtoons are becoming a popular way to access such stories for digital-native readers. Nearly half of Tappytoon’s library belongs to the romance genre, reflecting its share in total sales. It keeps updating its catalog with new titles every month.

The global webtoon industry is expected to reach $6 billion by 2032, underscoring the vast potential of this entertainment and publishing sector. And Tappytoon is emerging as a leader in this flourishing landscape, showcasing a remarkable 180% annual sales growth since its inception in 2016.