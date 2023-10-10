iReader to launch new e-reader featuring the new E Ink Carta 1300 display on Oct 12

iReader announced it has an autumn flagship new product launch event scheduled to take place on October 12, ITHome reported. The event will unveil new e-ink screen products featuring the all-new Carta 1300 panel. While complete details aren’t available at the moment, what is known is that the E Ink Carta 1300 is a new display panel that boasts of better contrast and a faster refresh rate compared to its predecessor, the E Ink Carta 1200. Display resolution however remains the same at 300 PPI.

Additionally, iReader has announced that the new products will come equipped with the innovative SmartOS system, introducing the industry’s first system-level dark mode. As reported earlier, iReader launched the iReader Ocean 3 Plus e-reader in August, featuring an 8-inch 300 PPI e-ink screen, 32 GB of storage, and 1800 mAh battery which the company claimed is good to last 72 hours of reading time on a single charge. The new Carta 1300 panel e-ink screen is expected to be a larger screen model, featuring a high pixel density of 300 PPI and supporting stylus input.

More details are awaited. Stay tuned.