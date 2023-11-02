Marvel Meow to Be Available on Print

Image credit: thenerdstash

Marvel Comics has announced an incredible collection of Marvel Meow by Nao Fuji in print. The Infinity Comic webtoon that started off earlier as an Instagram comic has become a well-known series on the Marvel Unlimited service. Now, its print version is likely to be released on January 3, 2024.

Marvel Meow #1 will consist of the first ten episodes, where Marvel characters will be seen to be on an adventure with their cats. This will include cats like Liho, Chewie, and Alpine. The cats will be seen making some cute chaos, starting from crashing Captain Marvel’s apartment to defeating Doc Ock.

The comic, which will be available for readers in the upcoming year, will have its main cover done by Fuji and variants done by Doaly and Chrissie Zullo. Marvel Meow was originally published on October 12, 2021.

Earlier, Marvel Meow Instagram comics were all collected as a graphic novel, too. Not only that, its popularity made the hardcover to be listed in the ComicHub top 20 graphic novels list. To mention upcoming animal-themed Infinity Comics to print, Marvel has both Alligator Loki #1 and Jeff the Land Shark #1 lined up for the readers.

Fuji, too, is working on some interesting content for the readers. The artist is teaming up with Jason Loo (writer of Lucky the Pizza Dog) for a new Infinity Comics crossover featuring the pets of the Marvel Universe.

Earlier, Marvel VP of Licensed Publishing, Sven Larsen, mentioned in a statement how they are thrilled to be working with the VIZ team. “VIZ is best-in-class for its unforgettable stories, and after the massive success of last year’s Deadpool manga, we’re thrilled to now be working with them to bring our iconic characters to even more manga fans everywhere,” he added.

Manga and Marvel have become a popular combination for comic lovers nowadays. Earlier, a Spiderman manga series was also announced for a comeback on Shonen Jump publisher Shueisha readers. With such collaborations, it will be interesting to see what else is on the plate for the audience in the coming time.