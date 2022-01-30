My Hero Academia Manga sells more than 65 MIllion copies worldwide

The Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero manga My Hero Academia has gone plus ultra, Japanese company Shueisha revealed. What this means is that there are more than 65 million copies of the series that have been printed physically and digitally sold, the Crunchyroll website revealed. The series sold 45 million copies in Japan while in the rest of the world, that figure stands at 20 million copies that have been printed and sold.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise though considering that My Hero Academia has featured consistently among the top selling graphic novels around the world and has overtaken JUJUTSU KAISEN along with a clutch of other graphic novels including the sports series Major and The Prince of Tennis. All of this makes for a strong comeback that the My Hero Academia series made given that the series made past the 50 million copies sales mark just nine months ago.

Also, it has just been November 7, 2021, that the fifth season of My Hero Academia ended and the sixth series is already being produced. Those interested can catch up with all the action at the Crunchyroll website.