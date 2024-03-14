New Marvel Unlimited Program Makes 100+ Infinity Comic Titles Free to Read

Image credit: Marvel

Great news for comic fans! Now, you can have more access to your favorite stories from the Marvel Universe with the all-new Marvel’s Infinity Comics.

Marvel Unlimited has published 100+ Infinity Comics to date, and these comics are available in a vertical format for tablets and phones.

Now, the digital comic-reading service has launched a new program, which makes these 100+ titles free to read. The new program is titled as Marvel’s Infinity Comics: Start Scrolling.

As stated on Marvel’s website:

“Marvel’s Infinity Comics: Start Scrolling will provide instant access to select free comics, with no login required. Readers can experience over 100 issues of bingeable Marvel stories … by visiting Marvel.com/infinitycomics. With an extensive library of over 30,000 comics on Marvel Unlimited, fans can expect other free Infinity Comics to be rotated in throughout the year.”

Marvel Unlimited also shared a graphic advertising Infinity Comics like X-Men Unlimited, It’s Jeff!, and Spider-Verse Unlimited as part of the program. The program has already on from March 7 for users to access it.

Jessica Malloy, Marvel Unlimited’s VP of Marketing, said:

“Marvel Unlimited’s Infinity Comics were not only introduced to provide a new way to experience Marvel stories, but also to create additional avenues for fresh and under-explored corners of the Marvel Universe. The Start Scrolling program is truly an extension of that. And with titles being rotated in regularly, we hope to keep welcoming in readers to our ever-expanding comic universe!”

Titles include the first twenty-five issues of X-Men Unlimited Infinity, Spider-Verse Infinity, Avengers Unlimited Infinity, the first twelve episodes of It’s Jeff and Alligator Loki, six issues of Love Unlimited Infinity with Gwenpool, and the four issues of Marvel’s Voices Infinity: Iceman, and many more. Just try and have fun!