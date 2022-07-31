Nintendo’s Summer Magazine released in English

Nintendo releases a magazine four times a year and their summer edition has just been released in English, for the first time ever. You can read it in your browser and they do a tremendous job at making all of the art bright and bubbly, with a heavy emphasis on imagery, but it does have some written content too. It is a small issue with around 28 pages and it is primarily about Switch games.

This is my first time ever seeing an issue like this before. I subscribe to a couple of gaming magazines, such as Retro Gamer Monthly, Edge and PC Gamer UK edition. It is interesting to stay informed on all of the lasts news in the industry, once upon a time ago I worked in the video game industry. The Nintendo magazine has a few pages devoted to Kirby and also some game recommendations based on a personality test. They give ideas on what Mario Kart racer you should play, based on the type of person you are, I got Wario.

One of the downfalls of this magazine is that the Japanese version is 84 pages, while the translated one is 28. There are lots of advertisements for Nintendo products, like a cool Kirby lunch box and canvas grocery bags. They also have mini reviews on the new Fire Emblem game, but most of the game reviews are Japanese only titles. I kind of wished they just did a full translation, instead of picking and choosing what content would appeal towards Western sensibilities.



