Penguin Random House to Distribute Wattpad Webtoon

Penguin Random House has signed an agreement to sell and distribute the entire Wattpad WEBTOON Book Group (WWBG) frontlist and backlist across all sales channels worldwide. The agreement will become effective on September 1.

Incepted in 2019 as Wattpad Books before becoming the Wattpad WEBTOON Book Group (WWBG) with the launch of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, WWBG publishes 40+ new titles every year. WWBG includes the fiction imprints of Wattpad Books, W by Wattpad Books, and Frayed Pages x Wattpad Books, plus the graphic novels of WEBTOON Unscrolled. Some of its bestselling titles include True Beauty by Yaongyi, The Falling by Anna Todd, Night Shift by Annie Crown, Float by Kate Marchant, and Everything Is Fine by Mike Birchall.

Tina McIntyre, senior v-p and head of global publishing at Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, said:

Fans around the world have proven time and again that they will follow their favorite webcomics and webnovels to print format, so we are thrilled to be starting the next chapter in our publishing journey with Penguin Random House Publisher Services. Their enthusiasm and proven success in building brands is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what we will do together for our titles and creators.”

Rachel Goldstein, executive v-p of PRHPS, said: