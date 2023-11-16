Webcomic Megahit Sensation “Sweet Home” is Returning to Netflix

WEBTOON Sweet Home by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan remains one of the most popular South Korean series. It’s the first South Korean series to enter Netflix’s Top 10 in the United States. Just three days after its release, the global streaming sensation ranked first in 8 regions and was within the Top 10 in 42 regions. As of January, the webcomic’s official English version garnered 2.4 million subscribers and 15.2 million likes.

Now, “Sweet Home” is making a comeback to Netflix with Season 2. And, ahead of the must-awaited premier, fans can read all 140 episodes exclusively on WEBTOON, which is one of the world’s largest digital comics platforms.

The Netflix adaptation of “Sweet Home” is co-produced by WEBTOON’s Studio N and Studio Dragon. WEBTOON subsidiary Studio N produces stories from the WEBTOON library for TV and film; the studio has produced Netflix hits like “Bloodhounds” and “See You in My 19th Life,” as well as Disney+’s latest K-drama, “Vigilante,” among many others. “Sweet Home” has been renewed for a third season at Netflix.

Before it became a megahit streaming series, Sweet Home became a world-famous digital comic on WEBTOON. The story follows a reclusive high school student who, after an unexpected family tragedy, is forced to leave his home only to face something much scarier: a reality where monsters are trying to wipe out humanity.

The second season will see survivors grappling with a nightmare of monsters. The trailer reveals how the new season will expand the show’s scope considerably as monsters take over the entire world. As Lee said in a statement, “It is going to be a full-fledged apocalyptic drama.”