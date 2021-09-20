Webtoon and DC join hands for new Batman comic series

The South Korea-based Webtoon has entered into a partnership with DC comics to develop new content on the Webtoon platform. The latest endeavor is to create content based on the iconic Batman character and is named Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, the first three series of which are already available.

Webtoon has described the situation as one where Batman is being provided some much needed break. However, there is going to be the ‘new vigilante Duke Thomas moving into Wayne Manor and an endless supply of adopted, fostered, and biological vigilante children to manage.’ What all of this means is that Bruce Wayne is going to have his hands full. Even someone of the stature of Batman and all his superhuman capabilities can’t save him from the challenges that being a father has to go through.

The comics come across with the usual signature features that can be considered unique to Webtoon. That includes vertical orientation that makes it suitable for comprehension on mobile devices than on any other platforms such as computers and such. Also, there usually is a single panel having just a few lines of code that makes it easy for reading on a small screen.

The entire story has been composed by CRC Payne Rhett Bloom, better known as StarBite credited with crafting all the artwork. However, the primary focus seems to be revolving around Batman and his family than the usual adventures he is usually seen engaged in. That’s not to say all of it is too boring with no entertainment value. Rather, it comes across as a fun insight into the family world of Batman, and how he manages being a father along with everything else he is into.

As already stated, the first three issues of the comics series are available here for free and have proved to be a hit. What that means is it’s going to be a real challenge for the subsequent series to match up to the standards that the Wayne Family Adventures has set.

