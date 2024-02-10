Eduvos and Kortext forge partnership to revolutionize textbook access for students

Eduvos, one of South Africa’s prominent private higher education providers, has forged a significant partnership with Kortext, a global leader in digital learning solutions, BizCommunity reported. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize the accessibility and affordability of textbooks for students while championing sustainable learning practices.

Through this alliance, Eduvos students, affectionately known as Vossies, will gain access to Kortext textbooks via Govtek Technologies, a leading South African company specializing in cutting-edge educational technology solutions. By leveraging Kortext’s advanced e-book platform, Eduvos is poised to offer students an enhanced learning experience with exclusive discounts on required course materials.

This venture underscores Eduvos’s commitment to embracing modern technology to equip its students for success in the ever-evolving landscape of the fourth industrial revolution. With Kortext’s innovative digital textbook platform, students can now procure their required reading materials at reduced prices, marking a significant step towards making higher education more accessible to all.

One of the key advantages of Kortext’s e-book platform is its affordability. In addition to the discounts offered to Eduvos students, digital textbooks are inherently more cost-effective compared to their printed counterparts, alleviating a major financial burden for learners. This move is in line with Eduvos’s mission to democratize education and foster inclusivity.

Moreover, digital textbooks provide students with unparalleled flexibility and convenience. With the ability to access e-books anytime, anywhere, and across multiple devices, students no longer need to lug around heavy textbooks, enabling seamless studying on the go.

Beyond financial considerations, Eduvos is also prioritizing sustainability by embracing digital learning solutions. Digital textbooks significantly reduce the environmental footprint associated with traditional printed materials, eliminating the need for paper production, transportation, and waste disposal. This reflects Eduvos’s forward-thinking approach to education, which emphasizes environmental stewardship and sustainability.

“We are excited to partner with Kortext to offer our students a more affordable and sustainable way to access their course materials, and to support students to have everything they need to learn in one place on their digital student portal,” said Dr Mia Beyleveld, Innovative Learning Solution specialist at Eduvos. “This partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to providing our students with the best possible learning experience which keeps up with digital transformations.”

In addition to affordability and sustainability, Kortext’s e-book platform offers a range of features designed to enhance the learning experience. Students can easily annotate their e-books, utilize search functions for quick access to information, and download textbooks for offline reading, further enhancing flexibility and convenience.

While students will still have the option to choose traditional printed textbooks, Eduvos and Kortext are empowering learners to embrace digital learning solutions that not only benefit their wallets but also contribute to a more sustainable future. This partnership represents a significant milestone in Eduvos’s ongoing commitment to providing students with innovative and accessible learning opportunities.