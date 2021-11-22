Pearson India launch digital learning solution for students and teachers

Pearson India has launched a digital learning solution in the country which is aimed at providing students and teachers with a comprehensive resource of learning material that can be accessed anytime and anywhere, Telegraph India reported. The company said the above initiative is in line with the Indian government’s Digital India program as well as the National Education Policy introduced in 2020.

Among the benefits of the study material include a plethora of revision tools. Those include voice notes along with the option to add hyperlinks and web links. Besides, readers will also be able to highlight specific texts as well. The reading material can be accessed via any device, be it a mobile, tablet, laptop, and so on.

On the whole, there are more than 4000 titles available right away covering a wide range of topics. Those range from Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Nursing & Personal Development, Business Management, Business & Economics, Science & Mathematics, New Age Technologies, English Language, or Competitive Exam Preparation courses, to name a few.

Further, with learning management system (LMS) integration, students and teachers will have the benefit of a single log-in feature. This negates the requirement of a separate log-in mechanism thereby making the entire system extremely easy and simple for both teachers and students.

Another cool feature of Pearson India’s digital learning solution happens to the analytics feature that it comes integrated with. This will let students keep an eye on their usage while teachers and the institute will be able to keep a tab on the progress made by each student.