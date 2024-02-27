The New ‘Little Oxford’ App for Children

Intended for children aged 3-5, the Little Oxford app is developed in collaboration with Inception XR edtech developer. It’s also backed by survey results of 2,000 parents and caretakers of 3- to 5-year-olds in the UK on digital learning. The survey collected data about barriers and expectations from the use of electronic media when it comes to learning for young kids.

Here are the key finding:

Nearly nine in 10 parents told that they think educational apps can benefit their child’s learning (89 percent), digital skills (89 percent) and numerical skills (89 percent).

Four in five parents reported concerns around online safety relative to digital educational activity, but 66 percent of respondents said they believe that children whose parents spend time using apps with them know how to keep themselves safer online later on in life.

The Little Oxford app offers seven fun, playful and interactive learning pathways for children. Each pathway is linked to a learning area in the Early Years Curriculum. Learners (children) will uncover exciting new picture books, have fun with different characters, games, and lots of engaging activities.

According to the media messaging from Oxford about its new app—and the survey it’s riding in on—a respectably sized sample of parents in the UK with kids 3, 4, and 5 years of age seem to be feeling better about using digital means to prepare those tykes for school, which is the obvious intent of the Little Oxford app.

In a comment, Helen Freeman, the director of early childhood and home education at Oxford University Press, said: