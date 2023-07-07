Weyo AR App for Pre-K Education Reading and Learning

Image credit: Weyo

A new app called Weyo: Kids Reading & Learning has been launched for kids to help them kickstart their early learning adventure. The app, said to be created by “play and education experts for optimal learning and well-being,” as described on their official website, uses artificial intelligence to personalize a child’s learning journey. Weyo ensures award-winning reading, phonics, music, and mindfulness. It’s exclusively targeted for kids between 3 to 7 years.

Weyo: Kids Reading & Learning has several professional educators, storytellers, instructors, and artists to ensure seamless learning for kids. They use interactive lessons, games, and engaging activities to ensure the active participation of kids. Overall, the app ensures efficient functionalities for optimal learning and well-being.

The Weyo app has been exclusively created after thoroughly analyzing the child’s developmental needs. It offers all the relevant features that encourage skills enhancement while keeping both emotional and social development in check. All the activities are crafted by keeping the fun factor in mind.

Besides the outstanding features, Weyo also seems to have good security and privacy protocols.

“We’re as committed to your child’s online safety as you are. Weyo is not just a learning tool—it’s a secure digital playground,” said CEO Baz Palmer.

Palmer also talked about AI and AR in the advancement of Weyo.

As AI and AR technologies advance, so do the opportunities for Weyo. We’re ready to ride the wave of digital education, ensuring that every child has the best learning tools at their fingertips everywhere.” “We’re thrilled to launch the Weyo: Kids Reading & Learning app. It brings the effectiveness of traditional Pre-K teaching to the digital realm, offering a unique mixed reality learning experience,” Palmer said.

Currently, the Weyo app is only available on the Apple store. However, the Android version will be launched soon.

