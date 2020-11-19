Bibliotheca Cloud Library is getting tons of digital comics

The bibliotheca cloud library system is very popular and they have just announced a partnership with LibraryPass that brings unlimited, simultaneous access to ComicPlus’ entire catalogue of more than 20,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga. The two-pronged deal includes a distribution agreement that makes ComicsPlus immediately available to bibliotheca customers through LibraryPass’ standalone app, as well as a development agreement that will make bibliotheca’s cloudLibrary the first and only digital platform to fully integrate the ComicsPlus collection, providing a seamless experience for cloudLibrary users.

ComicsPlus’ vast catalogue offers age-appropriate digital comics to both adult and juvenile readers in curated collections. Primarily English offerings include popular titles such as Avatar: The Last Airbender & The Legend of Korra, Big Nate, Bone, Disney Princesses, Geronimo Stilton, Stranger Things, Locke & Key, American Gods, and timely, award-winning nonfiction like March and They Called Us Enemy.

ComicsPlus is now available to bibliotheca customers through the standalone LibraryPass app. Full integration with cloudLibrary is underway and expected within the next year. Once complete, users will have the option to access ComicsPlus content from within cloudLibrary or through the separate LibraryPass app experience.

San Diego Public Library is taking advantage of the new partnership for this year’s One Book One San Diego program in which all residents are encouraged to read the same book. They were one of the first libraries to use trial the beta, before it was officially announced.





Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.