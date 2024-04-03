OverDrive Reveals Insights into Ebook and Audio Growth in K-12 Schools

According to a new report released today by OverDrive digital reading is surging in K12 schools nationwide. The State of K-12 Digital Reading is based on data from Sora and reveals some fascinating insights into the reading habits of students across different age groups. The Sora student reading app is available in more than 62,000 K-12 schools worldwide; Sora offers the industry’s most extensive catalogue of ebooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, and other content to support the need for required curriculum titles, class sets, and pleasure reading.

During the 2022-23 school year, most titles (84%) were opened in ebook format. Audio remains a relevant and one of the most popular digital formats. Of the total titles opened during the 2022-23 school year, 14% were audiobooks. Digital magazines are an increasingly popular format among student readers, comprising 2% of titles opened during the 2022-23 school year, up approximately 1% from the 2021-22 school year.