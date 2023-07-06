Book Banning Increases Curiosity Among Readers Resulting in High Sales

Despite the rising trend of book banning in the USA, it seems like readers can’t get enough of these controversial books. This year in March, ALA released data that indicated how book challenges nearly doubled in 2022 from 2021. About 2,571 unique titles were targeted for censorship in 2022 from 1858 back in 2021 (resulting in a 38% increase). In this list, a large number of book titles were related to LGBTQIA+ and people of color communities.

However, it looks like the book banning evokes more interest for these books among readers. That’s why, despite the controversies and censorship, sales of some of the titles remain constant.

The Diary of Anne Frank

The Diary of Anne Frank is a book that features the writings of the author when she was hiding during the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands with her family. It describes the brutality during World War II and the fear and struggle of the people witnessing it.

Despite how interesting the book is, it faced controversies for the part where Anne discussed her female genitalia out of curiosity for her body. Schools in different parts of the US, like Michigan, Alabama, and Virginia, tried to put a ban on the book, indicating the part to be pornographic. There were other acquisitions, too, where some people believed that the words used in the book had “homosexual tendencies.” While the book wasn’t banned, the particular snippet was occasionally censored or removed.

Moreover, the book also suffered from censorship from Texas and Florida schools for its violence. Despite the backlash, this year, The Diary of Anne Frank witnessed a 151% growth in interest among readers.

Curiosity and Hunger for Information

When books get banned, the curiosity to know the reason behind it contributes to their further exploration and higher sales. According to The New York Times, librarians and free speech organizations have highlighted the fact that parents pushing to ban/remove books from libraries is like “trampling on the rights of others who want the books to be available.”

Also, Deborah Caldwell-Stone, the director of the office of intellectual freedom at the library association, told NY Times how the young generation is hungry for information. “To remove those books denies that opportunity for education and is also an act of erasure, a very stark message that you don’t belong here, your stories don’t belong here,” she added.

