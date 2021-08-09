HarperCollins ebook revenue increased by 16%

HarperCollins reported that their publishing revenues generated close to 2 billion dollars from June 30th, 2020 to June 30th 2021, up 21% year over year. Revenue growth was driven by higher consumption trends and contributions from the buyout of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Higher frontlist and backlist sales, comprising the series of Bridgerton titles by Julia Quinn and The Women of the Bible Speak by Shannon Bream, also contributed to the gains. Audiobook and ebook sales increased 16% year over year and accounted for 23% of HarperCollins revenue.

Digital revenues contributed 32% to the News Media segment revenues compared with 24% in the year-ago quarter. The same accounted for 30% of the combined revenues of the newspaper mastheads. As of Jun 30, 2021, The Times and Sunday Times closing digital subscribers were 367,000. The metric at the News Corp Australia’s mastheads was 810,000. The Sun’s digital offering reached nearly 124 million global monthly unique users in June 2021 while New York Post’s digital network touched about 123 million average monthly unique users in the same month.

