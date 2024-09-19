WareWoolf Writer on Raspberry Pi is a minimalists dream

E-readers are popular devices due to their focus on distraction-free reading. They were designed to enhance the reading experience with a minimalist approach, offering benefits such as a lower price tag and a longer-lasting battery due to requiring fewer applications.

Meet Warewoolf version v2.0.0 a minimalist solution for distraction-free portable writing. Developed by Benjamin Sloan, Warewoolf was created using Raspberry Pi.

Let’s start from the beginning to understand what the buzz is all about.

What is Raspberry Pi and what role does it play?

Raspberry Pi is a plug-and-play portable computer system that is smaller than a cell phone but powerful enough to run a small server. It can perform the same tasks as a regular computer, but it is best used for specific purposes such as a word processor, video system, or music server. It operates best on Linux but can also be used with Windows. Windows, where’s the fun in that?

There are several different models, each with unique functionalities such as built-in peripherals or extra RAM banks. Raspberry Pi is easier to operate than you may think. Simply plug the circuit board into a monitor or TV using the external port with the correct cables, and then connect it to a keyboard and mouse to operate. It doesn’t get any more basic than that.

Raspberry Pi systems are relatively cheap even with add-ons. Tech enthusiasts like to find practical uses for them and share their discoveries.

That’s exactly what Mr. Sloan did when he created WareWoolf.

Designed with simplicity in mind, WareWoolf is a minimalist approach to writing. It has everything you need to write and nothing more. Reminiscent of an old-fashioned electric typewriter or simple word processor, it plugs into a monitor and does not require the use of a mouse. The user interface consists of three panels titled chapters, editor, and notes with no toolbars. If you want to format, you need to use shortcuts. If you don’t remember them all, you can use CTRL H to access the help menu.

While it does not have many bells and whistles, it does have basic tools for editing, storing, importing and converting files. The latest release allows files to be saved in plain text for easy retrieval.

In his own words Mr. Sloan explains, “If you and WareWoolf both die and your tech-illiterate uncle is your executor, he will still be able to open the .txt chapter files of your manuscript and publish it so that history can remember you as the genius no one recognized while you were alive.

WareWoolf is a minimalist dream come true. It’s affordable, portable, and focuses on one thing only: writing. Although an official release date has not been announced yet, it’s still an intriguing device that I would love to test and maybe even create a novel of my own.

For more information visit the WareWoolf Wiki Page.