E-Book revenues were up 5.4% for June 2024

Digital book revenues increased by 5.4% in the United States in June 2024—the format generated 84.8 million dollars. Year-to-date e-book revenues were up 2.8% compared to the first six months of 2023, for $507.3 million. E-book revenue is finally increasing, as it has declined for the past few years.

Digital audiobook sales were up 6.2% in June, reaching $79.7 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 20.3%, coming in at $800 thousand. Year-to-date Digital Audiobooks were up 19.7%, reaching $503.4 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 21.4%, coming in at $4.5 million. Audiobook sales in the United States will likely pass e-book sales by the end of the year.

In terms of physical paper format revenues during June, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were up 6.6%, coming in at $212.5 million; Paperbacks were up 0.3%, with $249.3 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 17.5% to $11.7 million; and Special Bindings were up 32.3%, with $15.5 million in revenue.

Year-to-date Trade revenues were up 5.0%, at $4.3 billion for the first six months. Hardback revenues were up 4.3%, coming in at $1.5 billion; Paperbacks were up 3.9%, with $1.5 billion in revenue; Mass Market was down 15.6% to $62.1 million; and Special Bindings were up 5.0%, with $92.1 million in revenue.

