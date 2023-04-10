5 Best Ebook Subscription Services (2023)

If you’re an avid reader or a book lover, an eBook subscription is extremely worthwhile for you. Just like Netflix, which gives you access to 1000+ movies and TV series, an eBooks subscription service lets you access 1000s or even millions of eBooks. Fortunately, there are countless eBook subscription services to choose from. But how do you select the service that will satisfy your reading needs?

In this post, we’re going to review the five best eBooks subscription services that are worth checking out. Let’s take a look:

1. Scribd – Best Overall

Originally launched for publishing academic papers, Scribd became popular in 2009, when it started selling eBooks. Since then, it has become one of the best places to buy user-submitted papers and retail books. Scribd started its subscription service in 2013 for a monthly fee under $10.

Key features:

More than 1 million eBooks, magazines, audiobooks, and documents.

1,000+ publishing houses, including Macmillan, Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, and Hachette.

You can upload your own documents and books.

Subscribers get free access to other platforms like MUBI, AUDM, and FarFaria.

Accessible on Web, Android, iOS, Kindle Fire, and Nook devices.

2. Kindle Unlimited – Largest

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is an eBook subscription service launched in 2014. The platform offers access to the largest collection of eBooks for a reasonable price. You can read these eBooks on the Kindle app or any Amazon device in addition to other e-reader devices.

One major downside of the Kindle Unlimited subscriptions is that you won’t be able to find titles from five leading publishers, including Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Hachette, and Simon & Schuster. So, it lacks best-selling authors and contemporary literature. Otherwise, you’ll find an excellent choice of self-published and indie authors.

Key features:

Unlimited access to more than 1 million eBooks and audiobooks.

Accessible on iOS, Android, Mac, Web, and Windows.

User-friendly app

24/7 customer support is available.

A Kindle Unlimited subscription also costs less than $10/month, and you can cancel it anytime.

3. 24symbols – Cheapest

24symbols is a cloud-based platform, and it’s perhaps the cheapest eBook subscription service on the list. Here, you’ll find an expansive selection of history novels, bestsellers, memories, fiction and non-fiction books, and even directories. You’ll also find comics and graphic novels.

Key features:

Unlimited access to more than 1 million books.

Create your own digital library.

Manage your personal profile.

Get book recommendations based on your digital library.

Price: Less than $9/month

4. Kobo Plus – Best for Kobo Owners

Kobo Plus is available to all Kobo owners but only in a few selected countries. At the time of writing, this eBook subscription service is available in Canada, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, France, Australia, New Zealand, and Portugal. It costs $10 per month. The company has also launched the Kobo Elipsa 2E e-reader with a 10.3-inch, glare-free e-ink touchscreen. Recently, Kobo Plus has become available in the USA.

Key features:

Access to more than 1.3 million books from Kobo’s library.

Accessible on web, Android, iOS, and Kobo devices.

30-day free trial

5. Bookmate – Good for Everyone

Bookmate is a mobile reading app that allows users to access more than 12 million titles. It was launched in 2010, and since then, the app has seen huge success in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Today, it has reached other countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Scandinavia, and other parts of Latin America.

Key features:

Users can access their friends’ feeds and bookshelves.

Well-designed and user-friendly app.

Users can upload their own EPUBs and FB2 books.

As mentioned above, Scribd is the best and most affordable eBook subscription service that gives access to a wide selection of eBooks.