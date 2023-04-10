Samsung tipped to launch Galaxy Z Tab foldable tablet later this year

Samsung may be expanding its foldable devices lineup with a new tablet, as suggested by a tweet from tipster Revegnus. The tweet claims that the South Korean tech company is planning to launch the Galaxy Z Tab foldable tablet later this year, alongside the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 series, GizBot reported. Although no specifications have been leaked, it is speculated that the foldable device will feature a larger screen than the 7.6-inch display found on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

It remains to be seen when Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Tab S9 series, as no launch date has been confirmed yet. However, if the Galaxy Z Tab isn’t ready for release this year, Samsung may decide to wait until 2024 to unveil it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Tab S8 series was announced in February 2020, but it’s unclear if Samsung will follow a similar timeline for the launch of its successor.

It’s worth noting that while Samsung has yet to confirm the development of a foldable tablet, it’s not entirely out of the question. At CES 2023, both Samsung and LG, who are among the biggest producers of OLED panels, showcased various concept foldable displays, some of which were in tablet-sized formats. This suggests that both companies are exploring the possibility of bringing foldable technology to larger devices like tablets.

Samsung’s expertise in foldable technology makes it a likely candidate to introduce a foldable tablet in the near future. The concept devices showcased at CES 2023, particularly the Samsung Flex Hybrid, demonstrate the company’s ability to create innovative mechanisms for foldable screens. It’s possible that Samsung could incorporate some of these technologies into a mainstream product like a foldable tablet. Samsung’s success with the Galaxy Z smartphone line proves that the company is a trailblazer in the world of foldable devices and is capable of perfecting the foldable formula with each new generation.

While foldable smartphones have gained popularity and a foothold in the market, foldable laptops and PCs are yet to make a significant impact. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold was the first foldable laptop to be announced, but its launch was delayed, and it received mixed reviews. Samsung has also launched a foldable laptop, the Galaxy Book Fold 2, but it is still relatively unknown in the market. It remains to be seen if foldable tablets will be more successful than foldable laptops and PCs.