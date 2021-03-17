5 Ways to Get Out of a Reading Slump

Even if you love reading more than anything else, there’s a good chance that you’ve suffered from a reading slump at one point or another. At times, picking up your eReader and finishing your current eBook feels like a chore. This happens to the most voracious readers, so there’s no need to blame yourself. What matters is figuring out how to beat it and rediscover your passion for reading.

1. Identify why you’re in a slump

When did you stop reading? Was it after reading a book that confused you with a ton of characters? Maybe you lost interest after reading a slow-moving plot? Or perhaps you’ve been sticking to the same genre for years? Identify what caused your slump and do the opposite. Mixing things up is sometimes all it takes to start reading again.

2. Find time to write

You’ve probably heard that reading makes you a better writer. But the reverse can be true as well. Many authors take a break from reading to focus on their writing. Sometimes, it feels challenging to work on your own story if you’re overwhelmed by the many plots and characters from the books you read. What if you have no plans to write a book? In that case, you can become a blogger and even make money in the process.

3. Go for a digital detox

What is it with notification sounds on your smartphone that make them seemingly impossible to ignore? It’s no surprise that smartphones can provide constant interruptions, which could explain why you’re having difficulty focusing on reading. When it’s your reading time, make it a habit to turn off your phone, put it on silent, or leave it in another room.

4. Explore eBooks outside your TBR list

You may have a TBR list that hasn’t been changed for quite some time. Some of the eBooks might still interest you, but ones that don’t should be replaced with new additions. As mentioned earlier, it helps to explore your options and reading genres or subjects you haven’t tried before. Ask friends for recommendations or search online for the most exciting titles.

5. Create a reading routine

Perhaps the most challenging thing about beating a reading slump is finding time for reading. You may be juggling too many things at once already, but try to allow at least a few minutes of your day to read. Each person is different, so don’t hesitate to experiment until you create the perfect routine. Maybe you should read after dropping off your kids at school before you sleep at night or after your afternoon workout. Be sure to stick to the same time to train your brain every day when it’s time to forget about everything else and just read.

If you’re going through a reading slump right now, it probably won’t be your last. But remember that you can always get out of it as long as you put in the time and effort. It might take days, weeks, or months before you find joy in reading again, so stay patient throughout the process.

Markus lives in San Francisco, California and is the video game and audio expert on Good e-Reader! He has a huge interest in new e-readers and tablets, and gaming.