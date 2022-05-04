Amazon giving away 16 Kids Kindle e-books for Children’s Book Week

The Children’s Book Week 2022 will be celebrated twice – from May 2 – 8 and then again from November 7 – 13. That makes for two full weeks dedicated to getting children to read more. There usually are events organized at schools, libraries, bookstores, and such to mark the occasion where children get the chance to meet up with the book creators. The aim is to make children aware of all the good things that reading books can bring to their lives, besides driving literacy as well.

Amazon too is celebrating the occasion by giving away 16 Kindle Kids eBooks for free. Anyone with a valid Amazon account will be able to make the most of the offer though you got to have a Kindle, an Amazon Fire tablet, or the Kindle app installed on your device, be it a smartphone, tablet, or desktop to download and read the books. As already stated, the offer is applicable to anyone with an Amazon account and does not require subscribing to Amazon Prime or any other Amazon services. The books though are going to be available for free till May 8.

The Amazon’s Children’s Book Week section also carries tips on how to make children drawn to reading and keep them engaged at that. This, the retailer said will help them develop ‘literacy skills all year long.’ Amazon also added that literacy tips have been developed in collaboration with its non-profit partner Reading is Fundamental.

Meanwhile, the Children’s Book Week Poster created by the award-winning artist, author, and illustrator, Raúl The Third is available for download from everychildaread.net.

Amazon had earlier offered free e-books to mark the World Book Day celebrated just weeks back.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.