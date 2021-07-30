Amazon offering eBooks for half the price in Japan

Amazon is currently holding the Kindle Book Summer Big Sale in Japan wherein eBooks are made available for a flat 50 percent discount. The sale covers more than 30,000 titles covering almost every genre that one can think of. Those include manga, novels, literature, business and economics, computer and IT, to name a few. The sale will last till August 5 and presents a great way to stock up on the book you have always wanted at just half the price.

This again couldn’t have come at a better time what with eBooks being in greater demand during the present times. Much of that can be attributed to the pandemic which forced most to remain indoors. With other entertainment sources remaining off bounds, it is eBooks as well as audiobooks that filled the void for many. Now with events such as the Kindle Book Summer Big Sale, this presents an excellent opportunity for the bibliophiles in Japan to expand their collection even further.