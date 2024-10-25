Distraction Free Writing with a modern touch: FreeWrite devices

Yes, it is true, Kobo, Remarkable, Boox, or similar devices can be set up with software and an external keyboard to allow distraction-free writing. However, this setup poses a problem with portability as you will always need both peripherals to recreate it. Who wants to carry a keyboard around with them?

The all-in-one, E-ink display FreeWrite writing devices offer a more immersive experience and are popular with modern writers.

With the look and feel of an old-fashioned word processor, FreeWrite devices are lightweight and portable with an extended battery life for focused writing. There are three base models including; Smart TypeWriter, Alpha and Traveler.

Smart TypeWriter

Smart TypeWriter has several variations: Lemon, Mint, Hemmingwrite (metallic surface with a unique patina) and Black. All have a durable die-cast all-aluminum body, retractable handle and full-size mechanical keyboard. The Kailh box brown key switches and thick PBT keycaps offer a tactile feel similar to a typewriter. The EInk display panel with a front light is large enough for a few lines of text but not overly large to keep your writing focused.

Alpha

The alpha writer is less than two pounds, thinner than the smart typewriter and starts up quickly because there is no software for booting. It is optimized for distraction-free writing with limited editing capabilities and automatic saving. The display is rectangular rather than square for a more focused view. As a prolific writer, I can attest to the fact, that there is nothing more frustrating than writing a whole paragraph of text only for it to get lost when a tiny glitch happens. Automatic saving is a nice feature to have.

Traveler

Last, but certainly not least, the Traveler model has the look and feel of a tiny laptop without all the distractions. Half the size of a standard device with a full-length keyboard and focused display area, the Traveler can be folded in half.

Cloud-enabled you can save your writing for viewing later via USB on all devices. Convenience, portability, and distraction-free writing make them the perfect solution for writing on the go or whenever inspiration strikes.

The only difference between them is the overall look, feel and design.

FreeWrite writing devices are the clear winner when it comes to a focused writing experience reminiscent of a typewriter and word processor with a modern touch.

All images are screenshots from the FreeWrite Website where you can purchase them.