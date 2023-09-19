ebook revenue increased by up 2.3% in July 2023

Digital book revenue in the United States increased for the second time this year in July 2023. Ebook revenues were up 2.3% for the month compared to July 2022 for a total of $83.7 million, and digital audiobooks remained up at 12.1% for July, coming in at $69.5 million in revenue. Physical Audio was up 4.7%, coming in at $1.0 million.
On a year-to-date basis, ebook revenues were down 0.7% compared to the first seven months of 2022, for $578.7 million. Digital audiobooks were up 16.6%, reaching $489.8 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 15.5%, coming in at $6.7 million.
In terms of physical paper format revenues during July, in the Trade (Consumer Books) category, Hardback revenues were down 1.6%, coming in at $165.8 million; Paperbacks were down 11.9%, with $232.1 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 31.3% to $10.2 million; and Special Bindings were down 3.5%, with $16.0 million in revenue.
Year-to-date Trade revenues were down 1.8%, at $4.7 billion for the year’s first seven months. Hardback revenues were down 1.6%, coming in at $1.6 billion; Paperbacks were down 3.2%, with $1.7 billion in revenue; Mass Market was down 24.8% to $83.2 million; and Special Bindings were down 1.9%, with $96.8 million in revenue.
