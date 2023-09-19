Books-A-Million Announces Same- and Next-Day Delivery

Image credit: yahoo

On National “Read a Book” Day (September 6), Books-A-Million introduced same and next-day delivery to customers across 231 locations nationwide. This monumental step was launched by partnering with Walmart GoLocal.

Here are all the Updates:

Books-A-Million is collaborating with Walmart GoLocal, which is Walmart’s white-label, delivery-as-a-service platform. This joint venture will initiate same- and next-day delivery across its 231 locations nationwide in the coming weeks. This will start from Southeast and Midwest markets first.

So, how does Books-A-Million Same- and Next-Day Delivery work?

You can visit booksamillion.com, select your items, and choose “Same-Day Delivery” during checkout. The orders placed before 3 p.m. will be delivered on the same day. If you place orders after 3 p.m., they will be successfully delivered the next day.

Olivia McDaniel, vice president of marketing at Books-A-Million, said:

“There’s nothing better than curling up with your favorite book or exploring a new world for the first time. We’re excited to introduce this new delivery offering with Walmart GoLocal, which will make it easier for customers to order their favorite books and have their favorite stories at their fingertips. As retail and consumer preferences continue to evolve, we’re thrilled to bring our customers this added convenience and serve them in new ways.”

The officials also said these amazing updates before the festive will elevate your holiday experience even more. Also, this will simplify the customer journey and enhance the user experience through frictionless ordering and fast delivery.

This partnership of Books-A-Million and Walmart GoLocal will strive to deliver the desired book at the earliest. Moreover, it will level up the e-commerce landscape to new heights. The benefits of books are numerous! Books help in brain development, and some life-changing books stay with us forever.

So, cherish the reader in you with these amazing Books-A-Million and Walmart GoLocal ventures. It will ensure prompt deliveries so you can immediately dive into new reading experiences.