eBook revenues were down 3.7% in August 2023

Ebook revenues in the United States were down 3.7% for the month compared to August 2022 for a total of $87.1 million, and digital audiobooks remained up at 5.7% for August, coming in at $68.2 million in revenue. Physical Audio was up 21.1%, coming in at $1.3 million. On a year-to-date basis, ebook revenues were down 1.0% compared to the first eight months of 2022, for $666.9 million. Digital Audiobook sales were up 15.4%, reaching $559.0 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 10.9%, coming in at $8.0 million.

In terms of physical paper format revenues during August, in the Trade category, Hardback revenues were up 17.4%, coming in at $277.8 million; Paperbacks were up 8.9%, with $295.1 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 19.1% to $12.2 million; and Special Bindings were up 15.0%, with $19.6 million in revenue. Year-to-date Trade revenues were down 0.5%, at $5.5 billion for the first eight months. Hardback revenues were up 0.7%, coming in at $1.8 billion; Paperbacks were down 2.0%, with $2.0 billion in revenue; Mass Market was down 22.1% to $98.1 million; and Special Bindings were up 1.0%, with $116.3 million in revenue.

