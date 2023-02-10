Ebook revenues were down 6.6% in 2022

Digital book sales in the United States slightly declined by 6.6% and generated $1 billion dollars. Digital audiobooks was up 7.0%, coming in at $839.5 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 29.8% coming in at $15.8 million. Ebook sales represented 11% of the entire publishing industry, while digital audiobooks were 9%.

Trade revenues were down 6.2%, at $9.1 billion for the calendar year. Hardback revenues were down 13.9%, coming in at $3.2 billion; Paperbacks were up 1.1%, with $3.3 billion in revenue; Mass Market was down 25.5% to $181.6 million; and Special Bindings were down 8.1%, with $206.4 million in revenue.

Religious press revenues were down 6.1%, reaching $757.7 million. Hardback revenues were down 6.6% at $452.5 million in revenue, Paperback revenues were down 9.7% to $126.3 million, eBook revenues were down 12.4% at $55.2 million, and digital audiobook revenues were up 5.6% at $42.0 million.

Higher Education Course Materials revenues were $2.9 billion, down 7.5% compared to 2021. Professional Books revenues for calendar year 2022 were $457.4 million, down 5.5% as compared to 2021.

