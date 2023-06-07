Ebook revenue were up 12.2% in March, 2023

For the first time in 2023, ebook sales in the United States increased. The format had a 12.2% gain and generated $88.1 million. The digital audiobook format was up 14.1% for March, reaching $66.2 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 43.4%, coming in at $700 thousand.

Trade revenues were up 0.2% in March, reaching $710.9 million. In terms of physical paper format revenues during March, in the Trade category, Hardback revenues were down 1.0%, coming in at $243.1 million; Paperbacks were up 0.3%, with $268.2 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 9.5% to $13.0 million; and Special Bindings were up 21.9%, with $18.9 million in revenue.

Year-to-date Trade revenues were up 1.1%, at $2.2 billion for the first three months. Hardback revenues were down 2.4%, coming in at $744.4 million; Paperbacks were up 3.0%, with $794.6 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 17.6% to $40.9 million; and Special Bindings were up 0.9%, with $51.6 million in revenue. Ebook revenues were up 3.3% compared to the first three months of 2023, generating $260.7 million. The Digital Audio format was up 18.4%, reaching $211.8 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 30.1%, coming in at $2.5 million.

