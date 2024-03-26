eBook revenues were up in 2023 and generated $1.0 billion

Digital book revenues in the United States were up 0.6% in 2023, generating $1.0 billion. Digital audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in digital publishing, and sales were up 14.9%, reaching $864.0 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 16.2%, coming in at $12.9 million; this shows that digital audiobooks are killing off the tape and CD market.

Trade revenues were down 0.3%, at $8.9 billion for the calendar year. Hardback revenues were up 0.4%, at $3.3 billion; paperbacks were down 2.0%, at $3.1 billion; Mass Market was down 22.9%, at $140.0 million; and Special Bindings were up 2.2%, at $210.0 million. Year-to-date revenues for print and digital were up 0.4%, at $12.6 billion for 2023.

In terms of physical paper format revenues during December, in the Trade category, Hardback revenues were down 8.6%, coming in at $245.3 million; Paperbacks were down 7.2%, with $244.0 million in revenue; Mass Market was up 5.4% to $11.0 million; and Special Bindings were down 14.2%, with $18.1 million in revenue.eBook revenues were up 16.3% for the month compared to December 2022, for $90.3 million. Digital Audio was up 24.5% for December, generating $81.9 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 7.8%, coming in at $1.1 million.

