Get Ready for the ‘Cozy Mystery Book Blast’ event, hundreds of free e-books on offer

If you’re an avid reader always on the lookout for free literary treasures, mark your calendars for this Thursday, Jan. 25. It is on this day that the Cozy Mystery Book Blast event unfolds, promising a delightful array of mystery and mystery-adjacent e-books.

While Stuff Your Kindle Day typically steals the spotlight in the realm of free e-book events, Cozy Mystery Book Blast stands out as an equally enticing giveaway. Organized by the Cozy Mystery Book Club, this event showcases a multitude of indie and emerging authors eager to share their creations with readers.

Similar to Stuff Your Kindle Day, Cozy Mystery Book Blast is not exclusively for Kindle enthusiasts. Whether you own a Kindle, e-reader, phone, laptop, or tablet, you can partake in this literary feast. While the full list of e-books becomes available once the event kicks off, it’s not uncommon for some titles to be revealed in advance, ensuring readers don’t miss out on the excitement.

The free books on offer are neatly categorized into three genres: contemporary cozies, historical cozies, and paranormal cozies. The process of acquiring these literary pieces are similar to that of Stuff Your Kindle Day, presenting readers with a brief book synopsis and a choice of download options.

For those opting to use Amazon as their retailer, a word of advice: avoid being redirected to the phone application, as the free book option may elude you. Instead, navigate to the Amazon page via a web browser, preferably on your computer. Also, be cautious not to click on the Kindle Unlimited “read for free” button, as it leads to starting a Kindle Unlimited subscription. Instead, opt for the “buy now for free” button to seamlessly send the book to your Kindle account.

You will know you have had a successful download if you see a “Thanks, [your name]!” order summary, affirming that the e-book is auto-delivered to the Kindle Cloud Reader. Click the “Read now in Kindle Cloud Reader” button on the order summary to dive into your newly acquired e-book.

Once downloaded, these e-books are yours to keep, promising hours of cozy mystery enjoyment. Make sure you don’t miss out on this opportunity to expand your digital library with a diverse collection of thrilling reads.