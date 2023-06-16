Google introduces new book management feature to its Play Books app

Google recently unveiled a fresh logo for its Google Books app. Now, that is being accompanied by significant internal enhancements. As Android Police stated, one notable improvement lies in the revamped library management system, aimed at simplifying the organization of your book collection.

A noteworthy addition is the ability to handle multiple books simultaneously, enabling users to select and manipulate numerous titles at once. Actions such as adding books to shelves, marking them as finished, or removing downloaded copies from devices can now be performed in bulk.

To facilitate efficient book discovery, Google has implemented a range of filtering options. Users can now filter books by genre, author, reading age (particularly useful for kids’ books), and family library status. These filters enable the swift identification of specific books based on personal preferences.

Moreover, a new section called “unshelved” has been introduced, allowing users to effortlessly organize their reading materials. Additionally, a convenient alphabetical index now appears on the right side of shelves, enabling quick navigation to specific titles or authors. It should be noted that this feature is available only if the library contains more than 25 books, is sorted by title or author, and is in list view.

These remarkable updates are accessible with the release of version 2023.04.17.00. To experience these changes firsthand, ensure that you download this specific update. As always, please be aware that it may take a few days for the update to reach your device through the Play Store. All of this comes on the back of an earlier update wherein Google had introduced a learning tool for kids to pick up reading skills as they get along reading their favorite e-books.