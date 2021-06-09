Here are the Amazon best ebooks of 2021, so far

The Amazon Books Editors pore over thousands of pages to determine the Best Books of the Month, Best Books of the Year So Far, and Best Books of the Year, debating new releases across various categories—including literary fiction, mystery and thriller, biography, children’s books, and young adult—all to help customers find their next great book. For Best Books of the Year So Far, the Amazon Books Editors read and selected titles released between January 2021 and June 2021. The books on this list range from epic literary quests, compelling biographies and memoirs, to gripping psychological thrillers, there’s something on the list for all readers and interests.
- Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead
- Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
- The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, Walter Isaacson
- We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker
- What’s Mine and Yours, Naima Coster
- The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
- Punch Me Up to the Gods, Brian Broome
- Gold Diggers, Sanjena Sathian
- The Plot, Jean Hanff Korelitz
- Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It, Ethan Kross
- Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid
- The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris
- Infinite Country, Patricia Engel
- The Good Sister, Sally Hepworth
- Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
- Good Company, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
- One Two Three, Laurie Frankel
- How Lucky, Will Leitch
- Somebody’s Daughter, Ashley C. Ford
- Girl A, Abigail Dean
