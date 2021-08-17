Kindle Summer Campaign in Japan repaying half the eBook cost via Amazon coins

Amazon is holding the Kindle Summer Campaign in Japan wherein the retailer is repaying back half the price of eligible eBooks bought during the period. As mentioned in the website k-tai, buyers stand to gain from the offer in the form of Amazon points which will be credited to their accounts. The offer is applicable on a wide range of eBooks which range from business and economy, manga, novels, and so on. The Kindle Summer Campaign is being held at the Kindle Store and will last till August 19.

Apart from eBooks, the Kindle Unlimited Summer Campaign also applies to the retailer’s Kindle Unlimited program as well which will see its subscription price reduced to just 99 yen from the regular price of 1,960 yen. The subscription will remain valid for the same 2 month period. Also, the service can be availed of from not only a kindle eReader but also via smartphones, tablets, and PCs. As mentioned on the site game.watch, the Kindle Unlimited Summer Campaign kickstarts on August 19.