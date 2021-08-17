Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series registers 200,000 unit sales in 5 mins

Call it an iPad Pro clone or whatever, the fact is, the new Mi Pad 5 is already proving to be a hit. At least the sales figure of 200,000 units sold within five minutes should be ample proof of this. Buyers however complained of there being not enough of the tablet’s accessories available to buy during the launch. Those include the keyboard cover and stylus along with other stuff.

Xiaomi had launched the Mi Pad 5 series just days back which also happens to be the first tablet the company has come up with in three years’ time. It seems well built and sports a nice design, what with the super-thin bezels surrounding the brilliant display. It also comes with decent specs which together with the extremely competitive pricing makes it a very enticing option for tablet buyers.

For specs, both the Mi Pad 5 and the Pad 5 Pro come with an 11-inch 2.5k LCD display having 500 nits of peak brightness. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and TrueTone features. The similarities largely end here as the Mi Pad 5 comes powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC coupled to 6 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. The rear gets a single 13 MP camera while on the front lies an 8 MP selfie snapper. Power comes from an 8,720 mAh battery backed by a 33W fast charger.

The Mi Pad 5 Pro comes with the more powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset mated to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of native storage on the highest specced tablet. The Rear gets a dual-camera setup comprising of a 13 MP primary cam and a 5 MP secondary sensor. The 5G model however gets an even uprated 50 MP primary camera on the rear coupled to the same 5 MP secondary snapper. The selfie cam on both models happens to be the same 8 MP sensor. Power comes from an 8,700 mAh battery supported by a 67W fast charger.

Price starts at 1,999 yuan ($308) for the 6GB + 128GB Mi Pad 5 model while the top-end 6GB + 256GB Pro model is priced 2,499 yuan ($385). The 5G enabled version with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will set one back a cool 3,499 yuan ($540).