Scribd is making a big play for Spanish ebooks

Scribd is an unlimited audiobook and ebook subscription platform. The company has recently been making big inroads with Spanish ebooks and has just signed a deal with Grupo Planeta, Mexico’s largest publisher. This partnership will contribute to Scribd’s ever growing catalog of Spanish-language titles, which will now include over 85,000 titles!

Available immediately, readers can now enjoy books from acclaimed writers such as Paul Auster, Rosario Castellanos, Elena Poniatowska, Cristina Rivera Garza, Richard Dawkins, André Comte-Sponville, Steven Pinker, Enrique Krauze, Mónica Lavín, J.J. Benítez, Agatha Christie, Jaime Sabines, Juan Villoro, Paco Ignacio Taibo II, Vicente Leñero, Tal Ben-Shahar, Julio Patán, Stephen Jay Gould, among others.

Scribd is really committed to providing a robust library of ebooks and audiobooks in the Spanish language. They introduced their localized reading experience in Mexico in October 2019. As part of this initiative Scribd established partnerships with several leading Spanish-language publishers to offer an initial catalog of 60,000 premium Spanish-language titles. After seeing double-digit growth in the region, Scribd is doubling down on its investment in Mexico and LatAm markets.

As part of the company’s strategy to build its Spanish-language catalog and presence in Mexico and Latin America, Scribd has also recently partnered with Grupo Editorial Océano to include some of their Spanish-language titles on the platform, including writers such as Olga Tokarczuk, Carlos Monsiváis, John Gray, J.M. Le Clézio, Cristina Pacheco, F.G. Haghenbeck, Jorge Bucay, Guadalupe Loaeza, Robert Green, Ignacio Padilla, BEF, Lorenzo Meyer, Ryan Holiday, among others.“

According to Raul Pérez, Head of Digital at Grupo Planeta: “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Scribd, which began with ebooks from our digital-only imprints Zafiro, Click, and Ediciones Corín Tellado and now includes a list of ebook titles curated especially for Scribd’s audience in Mexico and the wider LATAM region. We believe this partnership will give us a unique opportunity to reach more Spanish-language readers in Mexico, Latin America and beyond, and we look forward to collaborating to spotlight our authors.”



