The Top E-Books to Binge Read in Lockdown

Ebook sales are on the rise, and it’s no bad thing. With a pandemic raging around us, the sales of Ebooks have skyrocketed. With all of us stuck on leave, working from home, and saving time on our commutes, we all have a lot more time to get to those books we have meant to read.

As the pandemic keeps getting longer, more and more of us are taking solace in the world of fiction. Are you looking for your next big read?

The Best Book Series to Binge on in Furlough

With this increase in readers comes a growth in both E-readers and E-books. Such new attention is like a second phase of “reading fever.” It’s excellent for our imaginations, mental health, attention spans, and many other facets of mental well-being.

Let’s get to the books. What’s everyone been reading, now that they finally have the time?

Fifty Shades

Those that didn’t jump on the Fifty Shades bandwagon the first, second, or third time will now be able to hitch up to the cart. It’s a solid piece of slightly smutty writing that you may or may not enjoy. If you like romance, that’s a little weird. This is probably the series for you.

Harry Potter

Do we need to give you a plot summary of the Harry Potter series, or are you ready to read it yet?

The Discworld

Terry Pratchett was nothing less than a literary god. If you like high fantasy with a comedic twist, then the entire 50+ books of the Discworld await you. Enjoy and spread the word.

The Hunger Games

That’s right. The Hunger Games and the Maze Runner series are both book series, which came out a long time before the films. Both are by the same author, and both will bring you immense happiness if you like dystopian settings.

The Farseer Trilogy

Anything by Robin Hobb will delight you, but Assassin’s series is the epitome of high fantasy writing. This book follows a boy bonded to a wolf, outcast from society, and working with forces beyond his ken on behalf of his king. Hobb has numerous trilogies, all as good as the last. Also, there are dragons.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Another book, first, the Handmaid’s Tale, is even stranger than the TV show. If you don’t think it’s possible, read it and see.

GOT

If you never read Game of Thrones and if that last series disgusted you, then you ought to go back to series one and read the books. Sure, you’ve seen the TV show, so it’s not surprising anymore, but you will be shocked and stunned by the way George RR Martin writes his characters. Each and everyone has a whole world inside them. It’s something special.

You’re Never “Stuck at Home” with a Great Story

If you are in the mood for a new Ebook to inspire you, take advantage of our gift to you… an Amazon discount code for books that doesn’t need registration and which should earn you money off your purchase.

Happy reading!

Markus lives in San Francisco, California and is the video game and audio expert on Good e-Reader! He has a huge interest in new e-readers and tablets, and gaming.