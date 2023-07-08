TikTok video propels debut author Shawn Warner’s novel to bestseller status

In what can be considered a miracle of sorts, Shawn Warner, a debutant young adult (YA) murder mystery author, experienced an incredible journey that turned his book into a bestseller almost overnight, NBC reported. Warner’s book, Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor soared to the top of the Amazon bestseller list within days, all thanks to the power of TikTok. A viral video featuring Warner promoting his novel at a department store caught the attention of millions, leading to an outpouring of support and catapulting him into literary stardom.

Warner’s unexpected rise to success began when he encountered a TikToker named Jerrad Swearenjin (@internetfamouslol) during a book signing event. Swearenjin, intrigued by Warner’s book, approached him and proposed a TikTok giveaway. Warner agreed to sign a book, and Swearenjin’s subsequent video garnered over 17 million views on the platform. In the video, Warner introduced his novel as a gripping tale of a teenage girl partnering with a ghost with multiple personalities to solve her parents’ murder.

The impact of Swearenjin’s TikTok video was nothing short of remarkable. It resonated with viewers who were drawn to Warner’s passion and determination as a debut author. Inspired by the video, a wave of support flooded in, propelling Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor to the number one spot on Amazon’s bestseller list. The novel received hundreds of five-star reviews as readers eagerly embraced the captivating story.

For Warner, the overwhelming response went beyond mere sales figures. Reading the heartfelt comments and reviews on Amazon proved to be a validating experience. The genuine enjoyment and appreciation expressed by readers held a deep significance for the 58-year-old army veteran turned author. It reminded him of the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on people’s lives.

Prior to this remarkable turn of events, Warner was not an active social media user. However, he recognized the importance of engaging with his newfound audience and joined TikTok to connect with his supporters. Despite the initial overwhelm, Warner expressed immense gratitude for the outpouring of love and generosity he received.

In response to readers’ requests, Warner and his publisher are exploring additional avenues to reach a wider audience. Plans are underway for an audiobook version of Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor, allowing fans to experience the story in a new format. Additionally, efforts are being made to create translated editions to cater to international readers who have shown interest in Warner’s work.

Shawn Warner’s story is not the first instance of TikTok proving to be a powerful tool for emerging authors. In a similar vein, Lloyd Devereux Richards’ novel “Stone Maidens” achieved bestseller status in the serial killer-thriller genre on Amazon after his daughter’s TikTok about the book went viral. These success stories demonstrate the potential of social media platforms like TikTok in amplifying the voices of lesser-known authors and providing them with unprecedented opportunities for recognition.

Buoyed by the success of his debut novel, Warner is already hard at work on his next literary endeavor. With newfound confidence and a growing fan base, he is determined to build upon his achievements and continue captivating readers with his storytelling prowess.

Shawn Warner’s journey from a struggling debut author to a bestselling sensation is a testament to the transformative power of TikTok. Through a chance encounter and a viral video, Warner’s book captured the hearts of readers worldwide, propelling it to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list. This inspiring tale showcases the potential of social media platforms in democratizing the publishing industry and providing a platform for underrepresented voices. As Warner’s literary career progresses, his story will serve as a reminder of the impact that a single moment can have on an author’s life, forever altering their trajectory and turning dreams into reality.