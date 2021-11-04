Webtoon and Wattpad to launch new web-comics and web novels in January 2022

Webtoon and Wattpad today announced there are half a dozen new webcomics and web stories in the making that are being created in collaboration with HYBE artists such as BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN. The new webcomics and novels are all set to debut on each of the platforms the world over starting January 14. For instance, the three webcomics will be available via Webtoon while the web novels will release on the Wattpad platform.

The upcoming web novels and comics form part of the Super Casting project that Webtoon had announced sometime back. This involves establishing partnerships with global entertainment companies to create new content that would be released on each platform. Its partnership with Hybe has enabled Webtoon to further drive global fandoms online. Take for instance the Batman: Wayne Family Adventures that Webtoon had released in collaboration with DC and which helped cross the 500,000 subscriber mark within just a week of the launch of the new series.

Coming to its partnership with Hybe, the first story set for launch is going to be the 7fates: Chakho. The story is classified as an urban fantasy story that has been inspired by the “Chakhogapsa” tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea. In 7fates: Chakho, it is all about the story of seven young men who grow up together and should stick together to unlock their destiny.

With Enhypen, Webtoon and Wattpad will also be launching Dark Moon which combines teen romance and urban fantasy. The story revolves around vampires and werewolves while there also is a mysterious girl with a secret. The heroine here will be endowed with magical powers but with a powerful secret as well. That said, there is a lot of youthful friendship depicted all of which makes the Dark Moon story laced with teen romance as well as mysticism in equal measure. The Dark Moon is also going to be part of a series with Dark Moon: the Blood Altar the first part that would release on January 15.

Then there is going to be The Star Seekers that is set to be a collaboration with Tomorrow X Together or TXT and will release on January 16. The Star Seekers is all about a group of young men who are part of a pop band. Also, the story is set in the background where having magical capabilities is the norm. However, the young men wake up one fine morning to discover they have been stripped off of all their magical capabilities. The story also introduces imaginary creatures and is going to be a lot of fun as well.