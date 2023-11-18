Dasung Paperlike 253U curved monitors with/without frontlight launched in Japan

Dasung has partnered with SKT Corporation of Japan to launch the Paperlike 253U e-ink monitor in the country. First introduced back in May 2023, the Dasung Paperlike 253U has gone on record to be the first curved E Ink monitor ever launched. The 25.3-inch display with 3200 x 1800 pixels resolution has a 4000R curvature, which makes it not too perceptible, it must be said.

On offer are two versions of the monitor, the Dasung 253U-NF which does not include the front light feature. The Dasung 253U-F, on the other hand, comes with integrated front light which means you can continue to work on the monitor in dimly lit conditions or even in complete darkness. Another inherent positive of the 253U-F is that it allows for color temperature adjustment to allow for an optimum viewing experience. While the 253U-NF costs $1,700, the 253U-F is priced at $1,800.

Apart from this, the Paperlike 253U-NF or the 253U-F happens to be the derivative of the Paperlike 253 that Dasung had first introduced back in 2021. Apart from the slight curvature introduced, the basic specifications too remain largely the same. You can choose between graphics mode, text mode, and video mode depending on what you are viewing. Ports available with either of the monitor versions include three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a DisplayPort, HDMI slot, and a 3.5 mm headphone port. Then there are integrated speakers available too.

The monitor comes bundled with a stand though there is also the option to mount it on wall brackets or a flexible arm. When attached to the stand, the monitor can be sotted in both landscape or portrait mode. Plus, the stand also allows for height adjustment as well.