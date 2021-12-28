E Ink Holdings fully booked for 2022

With more E Ink devices getting launched, the Taiwan-based E Ink Holdings is finding it hard to cope up with the demand with its existing production lines. However, the company said that is not deterring device manufacturers to pay deposits to have their share of the E Ink panel supplies secured in 2022, E-Ink Info reported citing Taipei Times. This has ensured the company’s entire capacity is booked for the whole of 2022.

The company had earlier announced setting up four new production lines in Taiwan to ramp up capacity. One of these facilities is expected to start production soon with two other facilities expected to go live in 2022. These three new facilities will double the company’s capacity. The fourth production facility is expected to start operations in 2023. Meanwhile, they also have a factory in China too though operations there have been adversely affected owing to a lockdown imposed in the wake of a Covid-19 resurgence in some parts.