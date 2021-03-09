E INK Kaleido 2 is now called Kaleido Plus

E INK is changing their branding for their second generation Kaleido based screens. When it was first released in November 2020, they were calling it New Kaleido or Kaleido 2. It is now going to be known as E INK Kaleido Plus. What does Kaleido Plus bring to the table? It provides brighter colors thanks to a new printing pattern brings the color filter closer to the ink layer. The color gamut has been increased by over 3x, thanks to improved front light illumination which scatters light less to offer better color saturation. Text is also crisper, thanks to the way the CFA produces white and black.

E Ink Kaleido Plus also directly supports a 7.8 inch screen up from the 6 inch size of the first generation product, and the possibility to extend to other sizes for different applications. The best products to take advantage of Kaleido Plus so far are the Pocketbook Inkpad Color and Onyx Boox Nova 3 Color. Bigme is also working on a 7.8 inch model for the Chinese market. Linfiny, which is a joint partnership between Sony and E INK gave Good e-Reader the exclusive of a new Digital Paper 10.3 inch color enote.

E Ink is excited to launch our New Kaleido, E Ink Kaleido Plus, to the market,” said Johnson Lee, E Ink CEO. “We took our customer’s feedback from our initial launch, and incorporated it into this upgrade, bringing a new level of color saturation to our color devices, and we look forward Kaleido Plus being adopted in the eTextbook market in the future.

“We are happy to expand our product line of color devices, presenting a new 7.8-inch PocketBook InkPad Color e-reader with updated Kaleido Plus,” said Evgeniy Zaitsev, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, PocketBook. “The world’s market of eContent is growing in terms of volume and diversity. There is more and more eContent with illustrations which require color, like comics and books for children, non-fiction and periodicals. In color, they are even more attractive and informative. We see a growing demand for color E Ink eReaders and we will do our best to satisfy customers needs. We’re sure the new 7.8-inch product will be even more successful than the previous 6-inch PocketBook Color e-reader launched in 2020.”

“This is an exciting moment, Onyx has been working with E Ink for over 12 years and all BOOX products are based on E Ink technology,” said Kim Dan, Onyx BOOX CEO. “The brand new BOOX Nova3 Color uses Kaleido Plus, and we are expecting to open up a whole new potential market for color eReading and note-taking.”



