Nexvoo launches NexPad Pro, the world’s first Google-certified video conferencing tablet

Nexvoo has introduced the new NexPad Pro, which it takes pride in referring to as the world’s first Google-certified tablet for video conferencing. In fact, the company is offering an entire range of tools and solutions that would allow users to collaborate and interact easily with the least of hassles.

NexPad Pro

Coming to the tablet first, the NexPad Pro comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display and is based on the Android 10 platform. The tablet can support both Microsoft Teams and Zoom, two of the most popular video conferencing tools to emerge off late.

Audio and video capabilities are of utmost importance for a video conferencing tablet and the NexPad Pro excels on that. There is the 2-element mic with a max range of about 10-feet and a frequency response of 120 Hz-16 kHz.

That is not all as the tablet also comes with advanced noise shielding and echo cancellation technologies. This ensures almost zero distraction for the users as outside noise is reduced to just the minimum. For visuals, there is the 4K camera onboard.

The tablet also offers an HDMI out port that will let you connect to the TV. What’s more, the tablet provides you access to the Google Play Store as well, which will let you have the apps that you might ever need.

The NexPad Pro is priced $399.

NexPod

Accompanying the video conferencing tablet is the all-in-one camera christened NexPod. The camera backed by AI-based software is being put forth as the ideal solution for small groups as it will let each user to feel like they are interacting with their peers just as they would have done in the real world. They can meet and discuss face-to-face irrespective of the geographical location of the users.

The system includes an AI-powered camera capable of auto framing and speaker tracking. Other features of the camera include its 1080P HDR 110-degree field of view sensor. Then there are the beamforming microphone arrays and speakerphone that come with echo and noise cancellation tech that is effective at up to a range of 16 feet. The camera can be matched with the Microsoft Teams and Zoom video conferencing apps.

The NexPod can be bought for $249.

NexBar

The NexBar camera comes with a sensor having a 120-degree ultra-wide field of view, which makes it ideal for small or medium-sized conference rooms. The camera also offers 5X HD zoom while supporting resolutions of 720p HD, 1080p Full HD, and Ultra HD 4K.

The NexBar too is supported by advanced AI-based software that will let the camera to frame, track, and adjust automatically to the person speaking. Another highlight of the NexBar camera is the six integrated broadside and beamforming microphones complete with echo and noise cancellation tech. The NexBar is compatible with Windows PCs, Mac, and Chrome devices while also supporting video conferencing applications such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

