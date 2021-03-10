The Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet set to go on sale from Costco for $369

It has been sometime Asus introduced its Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet. It has also been generating a lot of positive vibes while there isn’t much that is left to guess with the device either. So far so good but there is one thing that we’d like to know of the device, a fixed launch date as well as the price it will sell for.

With that being the ground reality, there is speculation the Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet will start retailing from Costco as early as next week itself. Sure that is a rumor at best and will remain so until Asus comes clean on this. The CM3 though is highly anticipated and is considered to be a worthy competitor to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet.

Apart from that, a nice feature of the device is its innovative stand that is designed to hold the tablet in both vertical and horizontal orientations. That makes for greater versatility, with the tablet serving various roles at the same time, be it for entertainment, work, or studying from home.

Another positive with the tablet is its garaged USI stylus that can be the perfect opportunity to unleash your inner creativity. You can take notes, make designs, do sketches, and so on, which means lots of ways the tablet can enhance your productivity. The stylus is also designed to pick up charge when slotted, with Asus claiming just 15 seconds of charge being enough to allow for 45 mins of operation.

However, an interesting aspect of the tablet is that it will come with two different RAM types even though all models will have the same 4 GB of it. One of them is going to be of the LDDR4 type while the other is going to be the LDDR4X memory. However, the latter is known for being more frugal on battery power while also offering higher clock speeds as well.

What that means is, the Asus C3 model with the LDDR4X memory is going to be more efficient than its LDDR4 counterpart. Onboard storage is going to vary from 64 GB to 128 GB on the top model. A MediaTek MT8183 processor is going to be common for all versions.

Coming to price, rumor has it that the 64 GB model will retail for $369.99 at Costco though there is no word yet as to what the 128 GB model will sell for.